Data for Monday 7 February. The current total positives fall below the 2 million mark. The positivity rate drops to 10.5% with 393,663 swabs. Admissions: +177. Intensive care: -8

I am 41,247

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 78,952, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 11.663.338

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 326

(yesterday 229), for a total of 149,097 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 9,523,540 And 123,823 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 134.009). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,990,701equal to -82.547 * compared to yesterday (-55,295 the day before). Thus, the now positive citizens on the national territory fall below the threshold of 2 million, considering that this figure has been decreasing every day for two weeks.

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 393.663, or 292,881 less than yesterday when it was 686,544. The positivity rate drops to 10.5% (the approximation of 10.477%); yesterday it was 11.5%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. As usual, the curve touches the minimum weekly point of its swing, due to a smaller number of swabs (those processed on Sunday). The trend remains down and can be seen from the comparison with last Monday (January 31) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +57,715 cases with a rate of 12.1%: today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than that day – the difference of over 16 thousand fewer – and the lower percentage (10.5% against 12.1%).

We are moving towards a period in which everything should go better – says the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, to the microphones of Radio Cusano Campus -. Another talk about a pandemic nearing its end. The death curve is still high, with 370 deaths on average per day. The fact that we have a high coverage of vaccines even with third doses and that spring will arrive in March are factors that bode well for the future. See also Quick or molecular buffer, when should it be done?

There are two regions above 5 thousand new infected: Lazio (+5,313) and Emilia-Romagna (+5,203). Campania follows with +4,041 cases.

The victims There are 326 victims in the bulletin against 229 yesterday. At least 43 previous deaths were included in the count: 21 from Campania, 21 from Sicily and 1 from Abruzzo, as the notes indicate. Only the Valle d’Aosta has zero bereavement, while the highest number of deaths in Lombardy (70).

The health system Ordinary hospitalizations increase, while those in the critical area slightly decrease. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +177 (yesterday -117), for a total of 18,675 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -8 (yesterday +20) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,423with 70 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 105).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

2,213,519: +3,116 cases (yesterday +8,370)

Veneto 1,224,068: +2,858 cases (yesterday +7,470)

Emilia Romagna 1,112,384: +5,203 cases (yesterday +7,447)

Campania 1,095,280: +4,041 cases (yesterday +7,955)

Lazio 951.333: +5.313 cases (yesterday +8.483)

Piedmont

918.928: +3.688 cases (yesterday +3.584)

Tuscany 786.999: +2.783 cases (yesterday +5.683)

Sicily 673.220: +3.463 cases (yesterday +7.852)

Puglia 645.493: +2.345 cases (yesterday +5.146)

Liguria 316.562: +945 cases (yesterday +1.925)

Marche 286.561: +1.022 cases (yesterday +2.519)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 285.749: +644 cases (yesterday +1.554)

Abruzzo 232,079: +1,080 cases (yesterday +2,079)

Calabria 181.634: +1.069 cases (yesterday +1.856)

PA Bolzano 172.752: +600 cases (yesterday +870)

Umbria 165.443: +597 cases (yesterday +1.359)

Sardinia 138.244: +1.440 cases (yesterday +2.856)

PA Trento 129,836: +361 cases (yesterday +657)

Basilicata 70.435: +428 cases (yesterday +798)

Molise 32.609: +124 cases (yesterday +366)

Valle d’Aosta 30.210: +37 cases (yesterday +123) See also Covid today Israel, record infections in 24 hours: there are 71,593

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 37,713: +70 deaths (yesterday +76)

Veneto 13,373: +14 deaths (yesterday +12)

Emilia Romagna 15,358: +37 deaths (yesterday +33)

Campania 9,377: +47 deaths (yesterday +8)

Lazio 9,989: +16 deaths (yesterday +9)

Piedmont 12,733: +13 deaths (yesterday +4)

Tuscany 8.477: +40 deaths (yesterday +27)

Sicily 8,815: +25 deaths (yesterday +10)

Puglia 7,322: +4 deaths (yesterday +4)

Liguria 4,944: +4 deaths (yesterday +4)

Marche 3,468: +10 deaths (yesterday +5)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,576: +5 deaths (yesterday +12)

Abruzzo 2,846: +10 deaths (yesterday +1)

Calabria 1,951: +7 deaths (yesterday +11)

PA Bolzano 1,367: +2 deaths (yesterday +2)

Umbria 1,657: +5 deaths (yesterday +3)

Sardinia 1,895: +11 deaths (yesterday +4)

PA Trento 1,487: +3 deaths (yesterday +1)

Basilicata 695: +2 deaths (no new deaths yesterday)

Molise 542: +1 death (yesterday +1)

Valle d’Aosta 512: no new deaths for the third day in a row

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

* The reduction of the current positives today – with the minus sign in front – depends on the fact that the recovered, added to the deaths, are in greater number than in the new cases. See also Three more deaths from Covid-19 are recorded in the Évora region and 47 new infections

The Abruzzo Region declares that 2 cases were subtracted from the total as they were deemed not COVID cases; of the deaths reported today, 1 occurred in the past few days.

The Campania Region declares that following the daily checks it appears that 21 deaths recorded today date back to a period between 29/12/2021 and 4/02/2022.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region reports that the total number of positive cases was reduced by 2 following 1 negative molecular swab after positive antigen test and following 1 positive test removed after reviewing the case; in addition, it should be noted that all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 hospitalized for both Covid-19 and other pathologies are counted in the data relating to those hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit and Medical Area.

The Liguria Region specifies that all SARS-CoV2 positive patients admitted both for related Covid-19 pathology and for other causes are counted in the information flow of those hospitalized in the Medical and Intensive Care Area; moreover, the patients currently hospitalized for non-Covid-19 related pathology amount to about 30% of the total hospitalized patients positive for SARS-CoV2.

The Region of Sicily reports that of the total number of confirmed cases communicated today, n. 359 refer to days prior to 03/02/22; also declares that the deaths reported today are to be attributed to the days: N. 1 IL 07/02/22 – N.3 IL 06/02/22 – N. 17 ON 05/02/22 – N. 2 ON 04/02/22 – N. 1 ON 03/02/22 – N. 1 ON 29/01/22.

The Umbria Region points out that 10 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and that 8 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other discipline codes.