I’m 17,744 new Covid cases recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours, against 23,976 yesterday and above all the 36,042 infections of last Friday, confirming a steadily decreasing weekly trend.

THE 34 deaths (yesterday 91). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 165,952. what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The discharged / healed are +24,528, bringing to 16 million and 231,004 the people who have emerged from the nightmare of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 850,596 positives, a drop of 6,273 cases.