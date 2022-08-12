from Lorenzo Nicolao

Data for Friday 12 August. Stable positive rate at 15% with 177,819 swabs

I’m 26,693

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 28,433, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 21.455.291 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 152 (yesterday 130), for a total of 173,853 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 20,366,510 And 51,821 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (57,911 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 914.928equal to -25.284 compared to yesterday (-29,618 the day before).

The numbers when in Italy there is an increase in the presence of the sub-lineages of BA.5sub-variant of Omicron 5. In the meantime they decrease the BA.2 and the BA.4while the presence of Centaurus

(sub-variant of BA.2.75). This is the analysis conducted byHigher Institute of Health (Iss) and from Ministry of Health, based on data collected at the beginning of August. It is of particular importance to monitor these variants and sub-variants, the experts suggest, because their spread can be decisive for the spread of the SARS-Cov2 pandemic in the coming months, when in the autumn it is expected that the cases may return to rise and also in base to the more or less effective response that the vaccines present can give. See also Covid today Italy, 20,322 infections and 94 deaths: May 26 bulletin

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 177,819, or 11,322 less than yesterday, when it was 201,509. The positivity rate remains stable at 15%.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -315 (yesterday -234), for a total of 8,043

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -15 (yesterday they remained unchanged) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 306 seriously ill, with 33 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday they had remained unchanged).