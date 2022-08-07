from Paola Caruso

The data for Sunday 7 August. The positivity rate was 16% with 166,481 swabs

I’m 26,662 new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 35,004, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 21.313.427 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 74 (158 yesterday), for a total of 173,136 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 20,045,335 And 37,084 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (76,560 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,094,956equal to -10.502. compared to yesterday (-41.721 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 166,481, or 62,699 less than yesterday when it was 229,180. The 16% positivity rate (approximation 16.01%); yesterday it was 15.3%. See also Rare diseases, 5 diseases under observation for admission to neonatal screening

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -97 (yesterday -374), for a total of 8,926 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +6 (yesterday -15) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 342 seriously ill, with 25 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 26).

