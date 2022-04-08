from Paola Caruso

Data for Friday 8 April. The positivity rate was 15% with 442,029 swabs

I’m 66,535

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 69,596, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15.173.707 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 144 (yesterday 150), for a total of 160,546 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 13,763,554 And 70.946 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 90,774). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,249,607equal to -3.449 compared to yesterday (-20,801 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 442.029, or 27,774 less than yesterday when it was 469,803. The almost stable rate of positivity 15% (the approximation of 15.05%); yesterday it was 14.8%. See also Covid, Andreoni: "2022? It will be management year, we are heading towards endemic"

The trend of the curve indicates a situation of stability, with a slight declineand you can see it in comparison with last Friday (April 1st) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +74,350 cases with a rate of 14.4%: today there are fewer new infections than that day, but with a higher percentage (15% versus 14.4%). But it will be better understood later. However, the scenario does not change very much (the daily contagion data are still high) and if the Gaussian proceeds downwards as in recent weeks – more flattened than the January wave -, it will take longer to see it close to zero.

According to the weekly monitoring of the Iss-Ministry of Health, the incidence and Rt index on symptomatics drop: the first parameter stands at 776 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 836 in the previous report), while the Rt at 1.15 (it was 1.24) . See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.



Article being updated …