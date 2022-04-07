Of Paola Caruso

Data for Thursday 7 April. The positivity rate was 14.8% with 469,803 swabs. The scenario shows a slight improvement. Admissions: -86. Intensive care: +5

I’m 69,596

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 69,278, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15.106.066 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 150 (yesterday 149), for a total of 160,402 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 13,692,608 And 90.774 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 70,267). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,253,056equal to -20.801 compared to yesterday (-531 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 469,803, or 8,355 more than yesterday when it was 461,448. The rate of positivity 14.8% (the approximation of 14.81%); yesterday it was 15%. See also Covid, Costa: 'Positive scenarios but the end of the state of emergency is not the end of the pandemic'

The comparison with last Thursday (March 31) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +73,195 cases with a rate of 15%, suggests that the scenario has changed little, with a slight tendency to improve (also thanks to and / or perhaps the warm season): today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than on March 31st, with a slightly lower percentage (14.8% against 15%).

According to the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation in the week 30 March-5 April only two parameters are decreasing: intensive care which marks a -3.3% compared to the week before and the new cases which register a -6.9% (but with less swabs, equal to -4.7% of tests compared to the previous report). On the other hand, ordinary hospitalizations (+ 5.2%) and deaths (+ 10.1%) are growing. After the stabilization of last week, the new weekly cases amounted to 469 thousand, with a reduction of 6.9% and a 7-day moving average that drops to around 68 thousand cases – explains Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe -. However, it remains very difficult to make forecasts, both due to the heterogeneity of regional situations and because signs of an upturn are beginning to be seen in some large northern regions. See also ALS: new genes responsible for the disease identified

The health system The hospitalizations in the non-critical area decrease, while those in resuscitation increase a little. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m -86 (yesterday -82), for a total of 10,078 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I’m +5 (yesterday -5) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 471 seriously illwith 61 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 51).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +9.368 cases (yesterday +9.094)

Veneto: +7.605 cases (yesterday +6.989)

Campania: +7.435 cases (yesterday +7.277)

Lazio: +7.591 cases (yesterday +7.782)

Emilia Romagna: +4.942 cases (yesterday +5.343)

Piedmont: +3.330 cases (yesterday +3.368)

Tuscany: +4.751 cases (yesterday +4.458)

Sicily: +4.142 cases (yesterday +4.566)

Puglia: +5.578 cases (yesterday +5.773)

Marche: +2.249 cases (yesterday +1.981)

Liguria: +1.537 cases (yesterday +1.518)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.223 cases (yesterday +1.133)

Abruzzo: +2,101 cases (yesterday +1,982)

Calabria: +2.326 cases (yesterday +2.342)

Umbria: +1.270 cases (yesterday +1.473)

Sardinia: +1.780 cases (yesterday +1.989)

PA Bolzano: +514 cases (yesterday +512)

PA Trento: +489 cases (yesterday +466)

Basilicata: +822 cases (yesterday +712)

Molise: +464 cases (yesterday +430)

Valle d'Aosta: +79 cases (yesterday +90)

