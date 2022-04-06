Of Paola Caruso

Data for Wednesday 6 April. The positivity rate remained at 15% with 461,448 swabs and the scenario appears stable

I’m 69.278

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 88,173, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15.035.943 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 150 (yesterday 194), for a total of 160,253 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 13,601,404 And 69,837 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 88,637). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,273,566equal to -102compared to yesterday (+83 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 461.448, or 127,128 less than yesterday when there were 588,576. The 15% positive rate (the approximation of 15.01%); yesterday it was 15%.

After the weekly peak reached yesterday, the swinging curve moves down, as usual. From the comparison with last Wednesday (March 30) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +77,621 cases with a rate of 14.8% you see that the stable scenario: Because it is true that there are fewer new infections than that day, but the percentage is slightly higher.

Globally, according to the WHO in the last week (28 March-3 April) there was a decrease in the number of new cases, equal to -16% (over 9 million) compared to the week before, with a decreasing trend in all 9 regions. In the same period of time, deaths also decreased: -43% (about 26 thousand) compared to last week, during which an artificial peak in deaths was observed due to recounting in some regions.

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that 2 cases, communicated in the previous days, have been eliminated, as they are not considered COVID-19 cases.

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that 2 cases, communicated in the previous days, have been eliminated, as they are not considered COVID-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of positive cases was reduced by 2 following a negative molecular swab after a positive antigen test and a positive test removed after a review of the case. It also reports that all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 hospitalized for both Covid-19 and other pathologies are counted in the data relating to hospitalized patients in the Intensive Care Unit and Medical Area.

The Region of Sicily announces that n. 611 cases communicated today relate to days prior to 05/04/22 (of which no. 556 of 04/04/22, no. 5 of 03/04/22, no. 5 of 02/04/22, no. 11 of 01/04/22). The deaths reported today occurred: N. 6 ON 05/04/2022 – N. 8 ON 04/04/2022 – N. 5 ON 03/04/2022 – N. 2 ON 02/04/2022 – N. 1 ON 01/04/2022 – N. 1 ON 17/01/2022.

The Umbria Region announces that: 12 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics; 60 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other disciplinary codes.

