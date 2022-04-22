from Paola Caruso

Data for Friday 22 April. The positivity rate was 16.7% with 437,193 swabs

I’m 73,212

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 75,020, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.008.181 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 202 (yesterday 166), for a total of 162,466 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14,622,593 And 73,233 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 27,704). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,223,122equal to +309 compared to yesterday (+15.913 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 437.193, or 8,987 less than yesterday when it was 105,739. The rate of positivity 16.7% (the approximation of 16.74%); yesterday it was 16.8%.

The scenario does not show large variations: it appears rather steady, while maintaining the trend towards a slight reduction, as evidenced by the data on a weekly basis. According to

ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring

, at the national level, the Rt index on symptoms falls below the threshold of 1, settling at 0.96 (it was 1 in the previous report) and the incidence also falls, equal to 675 cases for every 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 717). Intensive care was stable, employed at 4.2% (the same percentage as last week), while the employment rate in the non-critical area rose to 15.8% (it was 15.6%).

