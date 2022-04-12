from Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 12 April. The positivity rate was stable at 14.9% with 563,018 swabs. The trend of the braked downward curve. Admissions: -49. Intensive care: -3

I’m 83,643

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 28,368, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15,404,809 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 169 (yesterday 115), for a total of 161,032 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14,015,032 And 87.904 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 42,384). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,228,745equal to -4.017 compared to yesterday (-13,794 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 563.018, or 370,236 in … compared to yesterday when it was 192,782. The almost stable rate of positivity at 14.9% (the approximation of 14.856%); yesterday it was 14.7%. See also Covid today Italy, Sileri: "From mid-April via indoor masks"

The curve touches the weekly peak of its swing today, after the minimum on Monday. From the comparison with last Tuesday (April 5) – the same day of the week – when they are registered +88,173 cases with a rate of 15% we see that the downward trend has slowed down: today there are fewer new infections than that day, with a slightly lower percentage. On the other hand, the bell drawn by the curve in this wave is more flattened than in the previous wave, so it is likely to take longer to get to zero.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -49 (yesterday +280), for a total of 10,207 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -3 (yesterday +1) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 463 seriously ill, with 53 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 30). See also Idi evolution launches 'Alfred', a software for managing dental practices

