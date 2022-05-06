from Chiara Barison

The data for Friday 6 May. The positivity rate was 14.5% with 302,406 swabs. Admissions: -220. Intensive care: -6

I’m 43,947



the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 48,255, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 16,726,990the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 125(yesterday 138), for a total of 164,304 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,416,301 And 62.978

those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 70,523). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,146,385equal to 18,739 compared to yesterday (-21.946 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 302.406, or 24,772 less than yesterday when they were 327,178. The 14.5% positive rate; yesterday it was 14.7%. See also Cancer screening still postponed due to Covid: here are the delays in cancer diagnoses

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+5,747 cases). Campania (+5.009 cases), Veneto (+4.464) and Lazio (+3.807) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -220 (yesterday -230), for a total of 9.164

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -6 (yesterday -2) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 363 seriously ill, with 31 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 32).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +5.747 cases (yesterday +6.362)

Veneto: +4.464 cases (yesterday +5.344)

Campania: +5.009 cases (yesterday +5.112)

Lazio: +3,807 cases (yesterday +3,951)

Emilia Romagna: +3.595 cases (yesterday +4.041)

Piedmont: +2.513 cases (yesterday +2.824)

Sicily: +3,000 cases (yesterday +3,263)

Tuscany: +2.234 cases (yesterday +2.712)

Puglia: +3.109 cases (yesterday +3.908)

Marche: +1.611 cases (yesterday +1.469)

Liguria: +1.134 cases (yesterday +1.252)

Abruzzo: +1.657 cases (yesterday +1.693)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +763 cases (yesterday +858)

Calabria: +1.589 cases (yesterday +1.591)

Sardinia: +1.264 cases (yesterday +1.383)

Umbria: +926 cases (yesterday +889)

PA Bolzano: +300 cases (yesterday +317)

PA Trento: +303 cases (yesterday +353)

Basilicata: +492 cases (yesterday +509)

Molise: +344 cases (yesterday +344)

Valle d’Aosta: +86 cases (yesterday +80) See also Healthcare, doctors and operators victims of cyber attacks

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020. Here the news of the day.