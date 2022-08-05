from Chiara Barison

The data for Friday 5 August. The positivity rate was 17.1% with 223,852 swabs

I’m 38.219

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 42,976, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 21,251,774 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 175 (yesterday 161), for a total of 172,904 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19.931.691 And 66.155 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (68,947 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,147,179equal to -28.115 compared to yesterday (-26.149 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 223.852, or 18,158 less than yesterday, when there were 242,010. The 17.1% positivity rate; yesterday it was 17.7%. See also Phase 3 study on a new therapy for retinitis pigmentosa

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -337 (yesterday -272), for a total of 9,397

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -11 (yesterday +10) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 351 seriously ill, with 24 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 31).

