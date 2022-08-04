from Chiara Barison

The data for Thursday 4 August. The positivity rate was 17.7% with 242,010 swabs

I’m 42.976

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 45,721, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 21,213,559the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 161(yesterday 171), for a total of 172,729 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19,865,536 And 68.947 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (74,049 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,175,294 equal to -26.149 compared to yesterday (-25,046 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 242.010, or 13,787 less than yesterday, when there were 255,797. The 17.7% positivity rate; yesterday it was 17.8%. See also Kirsten (Merck), 'Italy is strategic for research on multiple sclerosis'

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -272 (yesterday -239), for a total of 9.734

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -34 (yesterday +10) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 362 seriously ill, with 31 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 47).

Article being updated …