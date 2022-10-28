from Online Editorial

Data for Friday 28 October. The positivity rate was 15.9% with 182,614 swabs. Admissions: -57. Intensive care: +5.

I’m 29,040

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 31,760, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 23,504,224. THE deaths today I am 85 (yesterday 94), for a total of 179,025 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged there are a total of 22,849,293 e 37,287 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (45,692 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 475.906equal to -8.335 compared to yesterday (-14,028 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 182,614, or 23,124 less than yesterday, when there were 205,738. The 15.9% positive rate; yesterday it was 15.4%.

Lombardy to have the largest number of newly infected (+5,504 cases). Followed by Veneto (+3.891), Lazio (+2.900) and Emilia-Romagna (+2.660).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -57 (yesterday -138), for a total of 6,824

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +5 (yesterday -4) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 228 seriously ill, with 32 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday there were 27).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +5.504 cases (yesterday +6.173)

Veneto: +3.891 cases (yesterday +4.310)

Campania: +1.763 cases (yesterday +1.918)

Lazio: +2.900 cases (yesterday +2.981)

Emilia Romagna: +2.660 cases (yesterday +2.961)

Sicily: +1.472 cases (yesterday +1.331)

Puglia: +1.209 cases (yesterday +1.327)

Piedmont: +1.999 cases (yesterday +2.115)

Tuscany: +1.918 cases (yesterday +2.192)

Marche: +737 cases (yesterday +858)

Liguria: +748 cases (yesterday +817)

Abruzzo: +767 cases (yesterday +821)

Calabria: +619 cases (yesterday +688)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +760 cases (yesterday +947)

Sardinia: +618 cases (yesterday +657)

Umbria: +600 cases (yesterday +679)

PA Bolzano: +291 cases (yesterday +358)

PA Trento: +269 cases (yesterday +301)

Basilicata: +159 cases (yesterday +141)

Molise: +105 cases (yesterday +94)

Valle d'Aosta: +51 cases (yesterday +91)

