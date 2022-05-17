“We have two weeks ahead in which we play autumn“. Today Guido Rasi, scientific manager of Consulcesi and former executive director of the European drug agency Ema, warns about the future of the Covid pandemic in Italy.” Now is the time to massively sequence. Understanding if the plateau of cases is the tail of Omicron 2 or the beginning of Omicron 4 and 5 – explains the expert to Adnkronos Health – We need to understand the situation we live in and also what to do “.

“It is true that the virus decides many things but us others: if the current Omicron 2 variant – underlines Rasi – is very widespread but less aggressive and behaves in a certain way with the vaccine population, we need to know as soon as possible if Omicron 4 and 5 exceed vaccine immunity. So they need to be sequenced in the population as soon as possible. ”

In the latest flash survey by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), the presence of some cases of the sub-variants BA.4 (0.5%) and BA.5 (0.4%) was highlighted. “I expect we may not have protection from infection, but it is not certain that we will not be protected by cellular immunity. But it must be verified as soon as possible “, concludes Rasi.