The data for Wednesday 3 August: ordinary hospitalizations are down (-239) compared to the previous day. Positivity rate drops to 17.8%

I’m 45.621

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 64,861, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 21.170.600 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 171 (yesterday 190), for a total of 172,568 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19.796.589 And 74,049 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 89,955). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,201,443equal to 28,264 less compared to yesterday (-25,046 the day before).

The numbers when the scientists of the Pennsylvania State University have announced that they have developed a rapid saliva sample test as effective as PCR (the molecular swab). The team, led by Weihua Guandeveloped a diagnostic test to identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2 via saliva samples. The test, currently in the prototype phase, combines speed and simplicity of execution with high sensitivity, overcoming the limitations of current approaches to diagnose Covid-19. The method, called Slide, was described in preview by the magazine of theAmerican Chemical Society Sensors.





The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 255,797, or 98,634 less than yesterday, when there were 354,431. The 17.8% positivity rate; yesterday it was 18.3%.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -239 (yesterday -282), for a total of 10.006

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care are +10 (yesterday -12) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 396 seriously ill, with 47 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 38).

there Lombardy to have the greatest number of newly infected (+5,572 cases). They follow the Veneto (+5.505), Emilia Romagna (+4.191) and Lazio (+4.047).

This is the current situation of the health system in Italy, while the scientific magazine Nature published a study on the new variants and on the prediction that in the coming years the Sars-CoV-2 epidemics could be intermittent, due to a virus increasingly capable of reinfecting cured individuals and evading vaccine protection. The result of the research based on what happened with the spread of Omicron in England.

With the regular emergence of variants during the first two years, the researchers explained, there is no reason to believe that this trend will not continue, as we see for the flu. Continuous surveillance, booster vaccinations and vaccine updates will be crucial to minimize the harmful effects of this new public health paradigm. See also Acute hepatitis children, causes: what the experts say

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +5.572 cases (yesterday +8.860)

Campania: +4.003 cases (yesterday +6.072)

Veneto: +5.505 cases (yesterday +8.009)

Lazio: +4.047 cases (yesterday +5.008)

Emilia Romagna: +4,191 cases (yesterday +2,895)

Sicily: +2.957 cases (yesterday +4.737)

Piedmont: +2.442 cases (yesterday +3.686)

Puglia: +3.228 cases (yesterday +5.315)

Tuscany: +2.260 cases (yesterday +3.493)

Marche: +1.572 cases (yesterday +2.387)

Liguria: +1.416 cases (yesterday +2.118)

Abruzzo: +1.640 cases (yesterday +2.411)

Calabria: +1.852 cases (yesterday +2.593)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.316 cases (yesterday +1.838)

Sardinia: +1.168 cases (yesterday +1.873)

Umbria: +947 cases (yesterday +1.260)

PA Bolzano: +380 cases (yesterday +716)

PA Trento: +433 cases (yesterday +643)

Basilicata: +362 cases (yesterday +594)

Molise: +227 cases (yesterday +223)

Valle d’Aosta: +103 cases (yesterday +130)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.