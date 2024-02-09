The incidence of Covid in Italy. In the week from 1 to 7 February it was equal to 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, down compared to the previous week (7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week 25-31 January). The Rt is below the epidemic threshold, but records a slight increase, going from 0.57 in the previous week to 0.66 on 30 January. Hospitalizations continue to decline. This the photograph taken by the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid-19.

Hospitalizations are dropping

As of February 7, the occupancy of beds in the medical area was 2.9% (1,792 hospitalized), a slight decrease compared to the previous week (3.5% as of January 31). The occupancy of intensive care beds also decreased, equal to 1% (87 hospitalized), compared to the previous week (1.2%). Hospitalization and mortality rates remain higher in the higher age groups (hospitalization rates in the 80-89 and over 90 groups respectively equal to 38 and 65 per 1,000,000 inhabitants and mortality rates in the 80-89 and over 90 groups respectively equal to 7 and 15 per 1,000,000). The rate of admission to intensive care is highest in the 70-79 and 80-89 age groups and equal to 1 per 1,000,000 inhabitants.

Incidence collapse in the regions, reinfections increase

The weekly incidence of diagnosed and reported cases has decreased in most regions and autonomous provinces compared to the previous week. The highest value was reported in the Veneto Region (11 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Basilicata, Sardinia and Sicily (1 case per 100,000 inhabitants). The weekly incidence has decreased in all age groups, the median age at diagnosis is 61 years, a slight increase compared to the previous week. Finally, the percentage of reinfections is approximately 45%, a slight increase compared to the previous week.