Data for Monday 23 May. The positive rate was 10.5% with 93,813 swabs. Ordinary admissions: -12. Intensive care: -1

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 17,744, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 17,257,573 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 80 (yesterday 34), for a total of 166,032 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 16.258.494 And 27,490 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 24,528). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 833.047equal to -17.549 compared to yesterday (-6.273 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 93,813, or 67,182 less than yesterday when there were 160,995. The 10.5% positive rate; yesterday it was 11%.

Lazio to have the highest number of newly infected (+1,341 cases). Followed by Emilia-Romagna (+1.224), Lombardy (+972) and Campania (+968).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -12 (yesterday -170), for a total of 6,388

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -1 (yesterday -9) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 291 seriously ill, with 15 entrances to resuscitation (unchanged from yesterday).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +972 cases (yesterday +2.276)

Veneto: +551 cases (yesterday +1.389)

Campania: +968 cases (yesterday +2.080)

Lazio: +1.341 cases (yesterday +1.716)

Emilia Romagna: +1.224 cases (yesterday +1.688)

Piedmont: +694 cases (yesterday +971)

Sicily: +731 cases (yesterday +1.462)

Tuscany: +450 cases (yesterday +1.034)

Puglia: +584 cases (yesterday +1.184)

Marche: +273 cases (yesterday +599)

Liguria: +186 cases (yesterday +473)

Abruzzo: +255 cases (yesterday +581)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +72 cases (yesterday +223)

Calabria: +409 cases (yesterday +479)

Sardinia: +636 cases (yesterday +594)

Umbria: +212 cases (yesterday +419)

PA Bolzano: +48 cases (yesterday +112)

PA Trento: +34 cases (yesterday +106)

Basilicata: +117 cases (yesterday +172)

Molise: +44 cases (yesterday +153)

Valle d'Aosta: +19 cases (yesterday +33)

