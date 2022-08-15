from Online Editorial

Data for Monday 15 August. The positive rate at 15.4%, up from yesterday

There are 9,894 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The deaths in the last 24 hours are 42 (yesterday there were 78; here the bulletin of Sunday 14 August) for a total of 174,102 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. The current positives – those who have the virus – turn out to be 867,064 in all, 10,506 fewer than yesterday.

The swabs and the scenario The total swabs (molecular and antigenic) are 64,106, against 131,302 yesterday, with a positive rate that rises from 14.8% to 15.4%. The currently positive are 867,064.

The health system The people currently hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 7,504, those in intensive care 301, with 19 admissions a day. Intensive care units increased by 3 (yesterday +7) for a total of 301 while hospitalizations in ordinary wards decreased by 39. 20,357 people were discharged or healed, for a total of 20,468,258 since the beginning of the epidemic.

