Data for Tuesday 16 August. The positive rate at 14%, down from yesterday
There are 8,944 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 9,894. There are 70 victims today, an increase compared to 42 yesterday (here the bulletin of Monday 15 August). The swabs carried out are 63,549. The rate at 14%, down from yesterday which was at 15.4%.
On the other hand, 299 patients are hospitalized in intensive carewhile the daily admissions are 18. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 7,544, 40 more in the last 24 hours.
August 16, 2022 (change August 16, 2022 | 16:15)
