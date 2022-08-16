from Online Editorial

Data for Tuesday 16 August. The positive rate at 14%, down from yesterday

There are 8,944 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 9,894. There are 70 victims today, an increase compared to 42 yesterday (here the bulletin of Monday 15 August). The swabs carried out are 63,549. The rate at 14%, down from yesterday which was at 15.4%.