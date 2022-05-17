from Chiara Barison

Data for Tuesday 17 May. The positivity rate was 13.3% with 335,217 swabs. Admissions: -166. Intensive care: -16

I’m 44,489

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 13,668, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 17,116,550 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 148

(yesterday 102), for a total of 165,494 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15.983.655 And 59.720 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 29,424). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 967.401equal to -14.967 compared to yesterday (-15.750 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 335.217, or 230,424 more than yesterday when it was 104,793. The 13.3% positive rate; yesterday it was 13%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+6,963 cases). Followed by Campania (+5.291), Lazio (+4.111) and Veneto (+3.965).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -166 (yesterday +99), for a total of 7,465

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -16 (yesterday +6) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 337 seriously ill, with 39 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 24).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +6.963 cases (yesterday +1.440)

Veneto: +3.965 cases (yesterday +820)

Campania: +5.291 cases (yesterday +1.431)

Lazio: +4.111 cases (yesterday +1.745)

Emilia Romagna: +2.027 cases (yesterday +1.873)

Piedmont: +2.738 cases (yesterday +883)

Sicily: +3.281 cases (yesterday +848)

Tuscany: +2,625 cases (yesterday +573)

Puglia: +3.355 cases (yesterday +814)

Marche: +1.376 cases (yesterday +408)

Liguria: +1,095 cases (yesterday +292)

Abruzzo: +1.499 cases (yesterday +503)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +730 cases (yesterday +125)

Calabria: +1.624 cases (yesterday +446)

Sardinia: +1.714 cases (yesterday +732)

Umbria: +694 cases (yesterday +280)

PA Bolzano: +399 cases (yesterday +78)

PA Trento: +284 cases (yesterday +81)

Basilicata: +473 cases (yesterday +190)

Molise: +164 cases (yesterday +97)

Valle d’Aosta: +81 cases (yesterday +9) See also The incidence is still growing and reaches 176. The Rt index reaches 1.18

