from Lorenzo Nicolao

Data for Tuesday 9 August. The positivity rate remains stable at 15.8%. 272,495 swabs processed

I’m 43,084

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 11,976, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 21.368.480

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 177 (yesterday 113), for a total of 173,426 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 20.176.727 And 78.741 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 52,651). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,018,327equal to 35,840 less compared to yesterday (-40,789 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 272.495that is to say 196.893 more than yesterday, when there were 75,602. The 15.8% positivity ratesame percentage as yesterday. See also The Covid bulletin of today 4 May: 47.039 new cases and 152 deaths

there Lombardy to have the greatest number of newly infected (+5,474 cases). They follow the Veneto (+5.429), la Campania (+4.112) and the Sicily (+3.737)

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -236

(yesterday +126), for a total of 8,816

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -8 (yesterday -3) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 331 seriously ill, with 38 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 23).

The numbers when the Ministry of Health recommended the administration of a second booster dose with mRNA anti-Covid vaccine to all people over 60 and for the frail of all ages. The goal is to maintain the immune response of groups of populations considered at risk in view of the autumn, when a new wave of the pandemic is not ruled out.

Meanwhile, the European Commission And Modern have reached an agreement to reschedule the deliveries of vaccines against the COVID-19originally scheduled for summer, September and autumn / winter 2022. The agreement also covers vaccines adapted to new variants BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron

awaiting authorization from theEma. This will ensure national authorities have access to vaccines when they need them for their national campaigns, he announced. Brussels in a note.

According to reports from Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, increasing vaccination and recovery rates against Covid-19 will be essential as we plan to move forward into the fall and winter months. To best ensure our common preparedness, the Member States must have the necessary tools.

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +5.474 cases (yesterday +1.169)

Campania: +4.112 cases (yesterday +1.051)

Veneto: +5.429 cases (yesterday +1.063)

Lazio: +3.333 cases (yesterday +1.334)

Emilia Romagna: +1.272 cases (yesterday +1.494)

Sicily: +3.737 cases (yesterday +710)

Piedmont: +2,630 cases (yesterday +674)

Puglia: +3,307 cases (yesterday +752)

Tuscany: +2.237 cases (yesterday +428)

Marche: +1.514 cases (yesterday +403)

Liguria: +1.546 cases (yesterday +330)

Abruzzo: +1.826 cases (yesterday +507)

Calabria: +1.895 cases (yesterday +612)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.185 cases (yesterday +254)

Sardinia: +1.200 cases (yesterday +489)

Umbria: +722 cases (yesterday +261)

PA Bolzano: +546 cases (yesterday +91)

PA Trento: +500 cases (yesterday +97)

Basilicata: +360 cases (yesterday +129)

Molise: +158 cases (yesterday +106)

Basilicata: +360 cases (yesterday +129)

Molise: +158 cases (yesterday +106)

Valle d'Aosta: +101 cases (yesterday +22)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.