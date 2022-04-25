from Chiara Barison

Data for Monday 25 April. The positivity rate rises to 17.9%

I’m 24,878

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 56,263, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16,161,339the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 93 (yesterday 79), for a total of 162,781 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14.755.958 And 26.738 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 44,849). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,242,600equal to -1.549 compared to yesterday (+11.920 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 138,803, or 187,408 less than yesterday when there were 326,211. The rate of positivity 17.9 %% ; yesterday it was 17.2%.

