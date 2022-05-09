from Chiara Barison

Data for Monday 9 May. The positivity rate was 13.5% on 126,559 swabs. Admissions: -80. Intensive care: +7

I’m 17.155

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 30,804, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 16,816,419 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 84(yesterday 72), for a total of 164,573

victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,548,091 And 33,496 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 42,603). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,103,755equal to -16.159 compared to yesterday (-11,450 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 126,559, or 76,895 less than yesterday when it was 203,454. The 13.5% positive rate; yesterday it was 15.1%. See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+2,351 cases). Followed by Emilia Romagna (+2.095 cases), Campania (+1.828) and Lazio (+1.762).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -80 (yesterday -160), for a total of 8,735

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +7 (yesterday +1) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 363 seriously ill, with 27 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 28).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +2.351 cases (yesterday +1.985)

Veneto: +1.119 cases (yesterday +3.141)

Campania: +1.828 cases (yesterday +3.967)

Lazio: +1.762 cases (yesterday +3.278)

Emilia Romagna: +2.095 cases (yesterday +3.077)

Piedmont: +1.014 cases (yesterday +1.745)

Sicily: +1.227 cases (yesterday +2.288)

Tuscany: +750 cases (yesterday +1.901)

Puglia: +1.209 cases (yesterday +2.057)

Marche: +580 cases (yesterday +1.127)

Liguria: +344 cases (yesterday +834)

Abruzzo: +585 cases (yesterday +1.208)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +157 cases (yesterday +443)

Calabria: +694 cases (yesterday +1,013)

Sardinia: +500 cases (yesterday +916)

Umbria: +359 cases (yesterday +705)

PA Bolzano: +99 cases (yesterday +197)

PA Trento: +66 cases (yesterday +236)

Basilicata: +270 cases (yesterday +358)

Molise: +119 cases (yesterday +290)

Valle d’Aosta: +27 cases (yesterday +38) See also Walking briskly slows down aging

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020. Here the news of the day.