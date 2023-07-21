In Italy, Covid infections are still falling in the last one, with a rise in the dead. From 14 to 20 July there were 3,405 new cases, against 3,411 in the previous 7 days: a practically stable figure, down by 0.2%. There were 45 deaths in 7 days, 25% more than the previous week (when there were 36). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19. The positivity rate is growing slightly, to 2.3% compared to 2.1% in the week of July 7-13 (+0.2 percentage points). The tests performed were 150,853, 6.5% less than the 161,409 of the previous 7 days.