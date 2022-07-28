from Lorenzo Nicolao

Data for Thursday 28 July. Positive rate of 20.4% and 296,304 swabs

I’m 60,381

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 63,837, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 20,898,059 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 199 (yesterday 207), for a total of 171,638 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19,374,092 And 88,425 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 79,499). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,352,329equal to 27,798 less compared to yesterday (-15.306 the day before).

These are the numbers after the publication of the data relating to the latest monitoring published by the Gimbe Foundation, which had shown an increase in deaths in the last week, but in parallel with a drop in infections (-25%) and a slowdown in hospitalizations. See also Acute hepatitis in children, in Italy 2 confirmed cases out of 11 reports

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 296.304, or 21,416 less than yesterday, when there were 317,720. The 20.4% positive rate; yesterday it was 20.1%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+7,699 cases). Followed by Veneto (+7.422), Emilia-Romagna (+5.996) and Campania (+5.539)

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am 183 (yesterday -30), for a total of 10.911

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -18 (yesterday -10) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 406 seriously ill, with 49 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 47).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +7,699 cases (yesterday +8,605)

Campania: +5.539 cases (yesterday +5.887)

Veneto: +7.422 cases (yesterday +8.438)

Lazio: +4.609 cases (yesterday +4.924)

Emilia Romagna: +5.996 cases (yesterday +4.187)

Sicily: +4,096 cases (yesterday +4,377)

Piedmont: +3.272 cases (yesterday +3.510)

Puglia: +4.431 cases (yesterday +4.454)

Tuscany: +3.211 cases (yesterday +3.464)

Marche: +2.233 cases (yesterday +2.335)

Liguria: +1.491 cases (yesterday +1.711)

Abruzzo: +2.195 cases (yesterday +2.135)

Calabria: +2.201 cases (yesterday +2.566)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.629 cases (yesterday +1.809)

Sardinia: +1.290 cases (yesterday +2.013)

Umbria: +1.162 cases (yesterday +1.262)

PA Bolzano: +479 cases (yesterday +562)

PA Trento: +533 cases (yesterday +538)

Basilicata: +553 cases (yesterday +595)

Molise: +281 cases (yesterday +349)

Valle d’Aosta: +89 cases (yesterday +116) See also Covid Italy, hospitalizations for viruses go down and those with viruses rise: the report

