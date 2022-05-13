from Chiara Barison

The data for Friday 13 May. The positivity rate was 14.5% with 265,647 swabs. Admissions: -251. Intensive care: +7

I’m 38.507



the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 39,317, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.993.813 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 115 (yesterday 130), for a total of 165,091

victims from February 2020.

Covid, the latest news today

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,820,859 And 49.734 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 61,866). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,007,863equal to -10.820 compared to yesterday (-22,513 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 265,647, or 3,007 less than yesterday when there were 268,654. The 14.5% positive rate; yesterday it was 14.6%. See also Excessive daytime sleepiness, hallucinations and loss of muscle tone: symptoms of narcolepsy

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+5,347 cases). Campania (+3.653), Veneto (+3.614) and Emilia Romagna (+3.528) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -251

(yesterday -254), for a total of 7.907 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am+7 (yesterday -4) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 341 seriously ill, with 44 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 33).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +5.347 cases (yesterday +6.092)

Veneto: +3.614 cases (yesterday +3.932)

Campania: +3.653 cases (yesterday +4.733)

Lazio: +3.431 cases (yesterday +3.829)

Emilia Romagna: +3.528 cases (yesterday +3.578)

Piedmont: +3.124 cases (yesterday +1.612)

Sicily: +2,703 cases (yesterday +980)

Tuscany: +1.674 cases (yesterday +2.357)

Puglia: +2.599 cases (yesterday +2.880)

Marche: +1.255 cases (yesterday +1.317)

Liguria: +880 cases (yesterday +987)

Abruzzo: +1.374 cases (yesterday +1.483)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +612 cases (yesterday +798)

Calabria: +1.194 cases (yesterday +1.212)

Sardinia: +1.409 cases (yesterday +1.272)

Umbria: +720 cases (yesterday +828)

PA Bolzano: +283 cases (yesterday +346)

PA Trento: +303 cases (yesterday +326)

Basilicata: +422 cases (yesterday +400)

Molise: +320 cases (yesterday +283)

Valle d’Aosta: +62 cases (yesterday +72) See also Covid today Italy, 81,367 infections and 384 deaths: February 9 bulletin

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020. Here the news of the day.