from Chiara Barison

Data for Wednesday 10 August. The positivity rate was 15.7% with 201,509 swabs. Admissions: -224. Intensive care: -10

I’m 31,703

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 43,084, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 21.400.179 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 145 (yesterday 177), for a total of 173,571 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 20,256,778 And 80,051 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (78,741 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 969.830equal to -48.497 compared to yesterday (-35,840 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 201,509, or 70,986 less than yesterday, when there were 272,495. The 15.7% positive rate; yesterday it was 15.8%. See also Covid, Gismondo: "Natural immunity is always better than old vaccines"

Veneto to have the highest number of newly infected (+3,929 cases). Followed by Lombardy (+3.740), Emilia-Romagna (+3.488) and Campania (+2.545).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -224 (yesterday -236), for a total of 8,592

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -10 (yesterday -8) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 321 seriously ill, with 28 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 38).

Article being updated …