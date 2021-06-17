The rebound of infections from Covid fueled in the United Kingdom by the Delta variant, imported from India: in the last 24 hours 11,007 have been recorded, a daily peak since mid-February, on 1.1 million swabs. For now, thanks to the effect of vaccines, the increase in deaths remains more contained, 19 today against 9 yesterday, and in hospital admissions, the total of which is now 1,227. But experts remain uneasy and preach caution, even if vaccinations are now close to 73 million, with over 42.2 million first doses (80.1% of the national adult population) and almost 30.7 million recalls.

Precisely because of the alert linked to the Delta variant, the government of Boris Johnson announced this week the postponement of the country’s exit from the latest lockdown restrictions from 21 June to 19 July, trusting that a further advance on the vaccination front – with the increase by 19 July of the recalls up to over two thirds of the population and the extension of the mass administration of the first doses to young people – may contribute to more radically breaking the link between new infections and serious cases.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer and top adviser to the British executive, warned today that Covid is not, however, destined to be completely defeated in the short term. And that a new wave must be considered probable between autumn and next winter – in the UK as elsewhere – due to both the ability to mutate of this specific virus and the general tendency of respiratory viruses to spread more in cold seasons. Johnson himself has for his part underlined in recent days that, according to the prevailing opinion in the medical-scientific community, it is necessary to prepare to “live” with the coronavirus in the long term, although the gradual adaptation of vaccines to the different variants is destined for waiting to limit its impact.