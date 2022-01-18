Covid infections doubled in Germany in the last 24 hours. According to the Roberto Koch Institute, 74,405 new cases were registered, more than double the 34,100 infections in the previous 24 hours. There were 193 deaths, bringing the number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 115,842.

Monday theAustralia experienced its blackest day of the pandemic: a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push hospitalization rates to record highs, even as daily infections dropped slightly. Australia is facing its worst Covid 19 epidemic, fueled by the latest variant of the coronavirus which has brought more people to hospitals and ICU than at any other time during the pandemic. A total of 77 deaths were recorded, surpassing the previous national high of 57 last Thursday, according to official data. “Today is a very difficult day for our state,” said New SouthWales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet. Only four of those who died in NSW had received a booster shot of the vaccine, prompting state health officials to urge people to avoid delays and take the third dose soon. Queensland said none of Tuesday’s record 16 deaths in the state had received booster shots. So far, Australia has reported around 1.6 million infections since the start of the pandemic, including around 1.3 million in the past two weeks. Total deaths were 2,776.

There China saw on Monday the new cases of Covid-19 drop to 171, less than the 223 infections of the previous day, equal to the maximum since March 2020: the National Health Commission, in its daily updates, reported the confirmation of 127 locally transmitted infections, of which 102 in Henan province, 18 in the port city of Tianjin (the first domestic outbreak of the Omicron variant), five in Guangdong and one each in Beijing and Shaanxi. The 44 imported cases, on the other hand, refer to nine provinces, while three suspected infections have been identified in Shanghai. The Commission, in a note, also cited 33 new asymptomatic patients, of which 32 of external origin. The total number of cases reported in China since the outbreak of the pandemic has risen to 105,258, with 3,530 patients still under medical treatment, including 14 in serious condition. On the other hand, the number of deaths remained at 4,636.

In the past 24 hours, three more people have died in Venezuela due to Covid-19, bringing the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 5,383. This was announced by communications minister Freddy Na’nez. “Unfortunately, we have three new deaths and we reach 5,383,” the minister said on his Twitter account, announcing that the three deaths occurred in Caracas. Regarding the new infections, Na’nez reported that in the last 24 hours 1,618 new cases have been detected, of which 1,609 from community transmission and nine imported: four from Argentina, two from Mexico, one from Colombia, one from the Dominican Republic. and one from Portugal.