“A new study conducted by WHO Europe has found that at least 1.4 million lives in our region have been saved thanks to safe and effective anti-Covid vaccines. Without vaccines, the cumulative death toll recorded in the European region could have been around 4 million, perhaps even higher. Our analysis of 34 countries also found that more than 90% of lives saved were people aged over 60. Overall, Covid vaccines reduced mortality by 57% in the European Region of the World Health Organization, between December 2020 – when vaccine distribution began – and March 2023. And indeed, the first doses of recall alone have saved around 700 thousand lives”. the data presented today during a press briefing by Hans Kluge, director of the WHO Europe regional office.

“1.4 million are still here thanks to vaccines”

“Just think about it – he urges -. Today in our region there are 1.4 million people, mostly elderly, who are here and can enjoy life with their loved ones because they have made the fundamental decision to get vaccinated against Covid. This is the power of vaccines. The evidence is irrefutable.” And for this reason, adds Kluge, “the WHO recommendation is that people at highest risk for Covid continue to be revaccinated 6 to 12 months after their most recent dose”. Among those who must receive periodic boosters, he reminds us, there are “the elderly, pregnant women, immunocompromised people and those with significant chronic illnesses, as well as healthcare workers working on the front line”.