Concern over Covid 19 infections in China. In the past four weeks, coronavirus infections have been the most widespread, as confirmed by health authorities in Beijing. In some areas of the People’s Republic, with a population of 1.4 billion people, schools have been forced to take “precautionary measures”.

All after, according to official media, Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said he expected a peak of about 65 million new cases a week in late June, when the peak of infections is expected. Zhong currently assumes about 40 million cases a week.

China and XBB variant

The XBB variant, which has become dominant in the country, is fueling the new wave of infections. Although experts believe that between 80% and 90% of Chinese people contracted the infection between December and January, it is believed, the dpa agency points out, that immunity levels have decreased in the meantime.

There is still no official data on the number of deaths from Covid last winter in China. There would have been about a million, according to estimates by foreign experts. On Wednesday, the authorities postponed the release of data for the last quarter of 2022.

China and the anti covid strategy

Last December, China abandoned the Zero-Covid strategy after three years, the one that in the previous months had envisaged draconian measures and infinite lockdowns. The hospitals were not ready to deal with the consequences of the decision. And while a wave of infections similar to the last one is not expected this time around, health authorities warn that the elderly and sick are at particular risk.

Through the official media, the experts have announced that those who contracted the infection in winter could have milder symptoms in the event of a new infection. Against the variant, China has approved two new vaccines, but it is not clear when they will be widely available.