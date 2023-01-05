No mandatory swabs, Europe leaves the hot potato to individual governments

The European Union partially bows to China. After the threat of retaliation by Beijing on the measures imposed on all passengers from the People’s Republic of China, Brussels does not introduce the mandatory swab for arrivals from China. The test will only be “suggested”. Another sign that Europe does not want to do without the Asian giant. The decisive role would have been played by Germany which would have opposed the hard approach, not surprisingly after the visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing in early November, during which he went staged a meeting with Xi Jinping which yielded several commercial bonuses for Berlin.

The formulation of the remaining actions leaves countries with a certain amount of leeway. They are “strongly encouraged” to introduce a requirement to take negative tests before departure 48 hours before leaving China, just as they are “encouraged” to randomly test passengers arriving from China and sequence positive results. Countries are also “encouraged” to test and sequence sewage samples from airports and planes from China, and to promote vaccination campaigns and vaccine sharing.

The coordinated approach comes after several EU countries including Italy, Spain and France introduced unilateral travel measures. The UK also requires testing before departure, due to a lack of reliable data from China. The United States, Japan and India have implemented similar measures, while Morocco has banned Chinese arrivals entirely.

However, none of the agreed measures are mandatory, leaving individual countries to decide whether to implement them or not. And this is debatable, because many expected that a decision would be taken at the community level, also capable of reducing the risk of retaliation from Beijing for individual member states. This did not happen and this means that the measures will be implemented in a discontinuous manner and that those who implement them decisively risk suffering diplomatic and commercial consequences without the umbrella of Community action.

Austria’s no to mandatory tests and German caution

For this reason, Italy will be among the most disappointed by the lack of provision of the obligation, because it will find itself facing possible obstacles on his relationship with Beijing just as the trip of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Beijing is expected in the coming months at the invitation of Xi. Austria explicitly opposed the mandatory testing.

“After more than two years of strict Chinese measures, the last major barrier to freedom of travel has fallen,” said Austrian Tourism Minister Susanne Kraus-Winkler. “For European and Austrian tourism, this heralds the return of the most important Asian market for the coming tourism seasons,” he added. But according to various rumors, Scholz’s Germany is behind the less hard line, who a few weeks ago was the first Western leader to visit Xi in Beijing since the beginning of the pandemic.

As the EU pledged to abandon Russian oil and gas due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Austria and Germany are particularly vulnerable to their increasing dependence on China. Also due to their decision not to use nuclear power, Germany and Austria have been heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas for energy, while pledging to switch to renewable energy sources.

With the war in Ukraine accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources, AustriaGermany and Europe in general will increasingly need raw materials for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles. According to the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation, a study by the German Economic Institute found that Germany imports about 45% of its rare earth minerals from China.

Not to mention the dependence on the export front of the German automotive giants on the Chinese market, a fundamental chapter of the Berlin economy.

