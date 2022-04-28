The Asian giant is suffering one of the most notable outbreaks in recent months these days, which generated a massive tracking and testing of Covid-19 cases in Beijing, the Chinese capital. There, the Government is trying to prevent a new confinement like the one experienced in Shanghai, where the throes of the strict confinement imposed by the authorities are still being suffered, although they will study an easing of the restrictions for the next few days in those areas where the incidence is controlled.

The Chinese capital reported 31 symptomatic cases and three asymptomatic cases in the last day. For the authorities in Beijing, a city with some 22 million residents, it is a priority to prevent a resurgence of the omicron variant of great proportions.

However, for the moment, confinement is not a preferred option for the capital’s Executive.

Some 20 million people will undergo three tests through the weekend in an effort to locate all active cases of coronavirus.

On Monday, all residents of the Chaoyang district, which is home to numerous foreign embassies as well as the business center of the capital, were tested for Covid-19. and foreign embassies.

This Wednesday the second round of massive tests was carried out, where hundreds of people had to stand in long queues in the rain.

Beijing residents line up in the rain at a mobile COVID-19 testing site. April 27, 2022. © REUTERS – Carlos Garcia Rawlin

In recent days, supermarkets in the capital have been crowded with consumers, who are trying to stock up on as much food as possible for fear of a large-scale confinement, similar to that in Shanghai.

In Shanghai, the confinement continues: authorities study lifting restrictions safely

The economic heart of China reported 1,609 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 11,956 asymptomatic carriers of the virus and 48 deaths.

From March 1 to April 26, Shanghai reported a total of 535,600 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 44,548 confirmed cases and 491,052 asymptomatic cases, according to Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Municipal Health Commission.

There, this Wednesday the local government reported that they will begin rounds of Covid-19 tests in the coming days to determine which neighborhoods can be safely allowed limited freedom of movement.

Empty street in Shanghai’s Central Business District during the coronavirus lockdown. April 2022. © REUTERS – Aly Song

Economic sectors also ask to ease restrictions

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association of Asia urged local authorities to ease lockdown measures. Specifically, that they allow financial companies to rotate staff who work from their offices.

Strict lockdown rules prompted thousands of people working in Shanghai’s financial area to live in their workplaces to keep China’s financial hub running during the mandatory lockdown.

Some media, citing a publication on an official site of the local Administration, highlighted that many of these workers have not been able to leave since March 28, when Shanghai began imposing restrictions east of the Huangpu River.

“Currently, there are hundreds of employees of financial services firms who have been trapped in their office buildings for several weeks and separated from their families,” the letter stressed.

“Without knowing how long this outbreak will last, or if future outbreaks could lead to additional lockdowns, we are seeking solutions for rotating support” to “help build a sustainable model and promote financial market stability,” the letter said.

With Reuters and AP