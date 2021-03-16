Nearly 500 additional coronavirus cases have been recorded in Andalucia.

The region reported a figure of 480 positive cases yesterday, a slight increase from the previous Monday when 454 new cases were recorded.

The Junta de Andalucia also confirmed there had been nine more deaths, taking the total death toll in the region to 8,840.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 72,424 people have died after returning a positive test in Spain.

Currently in Andaluciam, the cumulative incidence rate of the disease has risen for the second day in a row and stands at 121.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 0.2 points more than the day before but 9.2 points below the rate from last Monday (130.9).

Seville is the province that has registered the most positives with 140, followed by Almeria with 116, Malaga with 84, Cadiz with 57, Granada with 48, Cordoba with 21, Jaén with 11 and Huelva with three.

Of the nine deaths, five are added in Cadiz, two in Granada, one in Cordoba and another in Malaga.

The region has a total of 1,145 patients currently in hospital with the virus, 170 fewer than a week ago. Some 286 are in intensive care, five more than the day before and 52 less than seven days ago.