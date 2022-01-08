More than 5,000 people looked for vaccination posts in the first week of the year to be immunized with the first dose against covid-19, in the city of Rio de Janeiro. According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, the search for the vaccine by those who had not yet been immunized was surprising.

“We expected that we would apply very few first doses. But 5,000 people decided to start their vaccination schedule, most likely because of the health passport [comprovante de vacinação exigido para entrar em muitos locais na cidade] and because of the Ômicron variant”, said the secretary.

He explained that, in many of these cases, the department has chosen to apply Janssen’s immunizing agent, which has a single dose, instead of two doses: the case of AstraZeneca and Pfizer. But he said he hopes that people, who received the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, will return to the posts for the second dose and the booster doses.

omicron

The advancement of the Ômicron variant, which today represents 98.1% of Covid-19 infections, has caused an increase in the number of cases in the city, but, according to Soranz, there has still been no increase in hospitalizations or serious cases.

The idea, however, is to continue monitoring the transmission of the disease in the city. Among the measures adopted by the municipal secretary of health is the increase in testing for the detection of coronavirus in the population.

For this, the secretariat has already opened nine municipal testing centers in the city and three more are planned for next week, with the capacity to carry out more than 10,000 tests per day.

The big problem that is being faced by the secretary is the removal of health professionals, because of covid-19 and influenza. About 20% of the workforce of the municipal health network is away from work. According to Soranz, 800 professionals from the secretariat’s tender bank were summoned this week. Next week, the forecast is to summon 400 more.

