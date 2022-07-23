from Laura Cuppini

The confirmation from a study of the University of Gteborg: particular T lymphocytes called helper are detectable in the blood for at least 20 months after the disease

How long does immunity last after Sars-CoV-2 infection? Several studies have tried to answer this question and now some good news comes from a Swedish work published on Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Pnas). According to a team of scholars from the University of Gteborg, led by Anna Martner, some particular T lymphocytes (called helper) are present in the blood of the healed even 20 months after infection. These lymphocytes have the task of facilitating the elimination of infected cells.

The scholars, in collaboration with colleagues from the Sahlgrenska University Hospital, analyzed 81 blood samples from healthcare personnel who contracted Covid in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. After the disease, several types of Sars-CoV-2 specific T lymphocytes were detected in the participants' blood, followed up with prolonged follow-up. Most of the T cells disappeared from the blood of the healed after 10-12 weeks. With the exception of T helper lymphocytes (Th1), present in blood samples even 20 months later, almost two years, without however being diminished or weakened. According to the authors, this discovery could explain why in reinfections the risk of serious illness and mortality is reduced compared to the first infection.

Specifically, the researchers measured the reactivity of T cells to a part of Sars-CoV-2 (the so-called nucleocapsid of the virus) to observe the responses that are triggered after a natural infection. As mentioned, a subset of super-specialized T cells (Th1), which promote the destruction of virus-infected cells, has been shown to be active for at least 20 months after healing. Other types of T lymphocytes, active against Sars-CoV-2, disappeared from the blood about 2 months after the disease ended. While some T cell subpopulations disappear within weeks, highly specialized T cells remain stably present in the blood, suggesting a vital aspect of functional protective immunity even years after Covid, explained Anna Martner, associate professor of immunology at Sahlgrenska Academy.

The memory cells An English study from King’s College Londonon the other hand, it examined the duration of the responses of the memory B cells (memory B cells, Mbc) to Sars-CoV-2, after natural infection or vaccination. The authors analyzed blood samples from 52 donors recovered from Covid with varying severity of the disease, from asymptomatic to severe. In the work, published in the magazine Viral Immunology, the healed showed strong responses associated with B cells, which remained active for up to 6 months after healing, compared to IgG antibodies, which decreased over time. A similar survey, conducted on 14 donors after vaccination, showed robust antibody responses against the coronavirus Spike protein, which then declined within a few weeks. Again, the activity of the B cells against the Spike protein showed a minor decline and the protective response was maintained for at least 6 months after vaccination.