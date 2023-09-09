With the stop to isolation for Covid positives, coinciding with the full return of Italians to work, and with the rise in infections, family doctors are grappling with patients’ requests for illness, including asymptomatic people who, no matter what tests they take, cannot be absent from work; symptomatic that present with a

self-test, unofficial and therefore not valid for the family doctor

and problems that could arise with the INPS doctors, in the event of a check-up. To illustrate the scenario, which is starting to emerge for GPs already in these days of post-holiday recovery, is Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of Fimmg, the Federation of general practitioners, heard from Adnkronos Salute. Scenarios that make Scotti ask whether it is not the case to “put family doctors back in the position of carrying out confirmation swabs themselves on their patients”.

“Family doctors – explains Scotti – will have to face different situations: that of asymptomatic patients who, who have a certified swab or a ‘do it yourself’ test, cannot have a disease certificate, as it is no longer required for asymptomatic people there is no isolation and the doctor has no basis for evaluation, even more so if it is a self-swab. So they have to go to work. At that point what will happen? It is foreseeable – states the Fimmg leader – that, considering the difficulty of objectively evaluating the symptoms, there is a risk that everyone will profess to be symptomatic”.

“Another story if I receive a symptomatic patient with a certified test: in this case there will be no problembecause in the diagnosis a certified Covid positivity can be described, and the doctor will evaluate the evolution of the symptoms for a duration that is no longer standardized on the first negative swab (as it was before) but on the disappearance of the symptoms”.

“If, however, the patient is symptomatic but ‘only’ has a self-diagnosis swab,

the doctor will only be able to make a non-specific diagnosis – he explains – type of respiratory syndrome of probable viral nature, possibly adding the wording ‘suspected Covid’ or invite the patient to take an official test if you want a certification indicating Covid certainty. However – Scotti points out – the lack of diagnostic certainty, expressed in the absence of the certified swab, exposes the category of INPS tax doctors to finding themselves, in the event of a check-up visit, at risk of contagion. And to date there are no indications from the INPS on the certification procedures of family doctors nor on those of the check-ups of fiscal doctors, in light of the new provisions on isolation”.

Faced with all this, Scotti concludes by asking whether “also in view of the flu season, it would not perhaps be better to put general practitioners back in the position of carrying out confirmatory swabs on their patients. But the question is – he continues – who provides them to us “The health company? The INPS or we buy them. And then who pays for them: the citizen?”, he concludes.

And on the risk that “many asymptomatic people go to the office, to school, to crowded places, on means of transport with Covid”, Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome he has no doubts: “it is a certainty that we will have a resurgence” of Covid infections. “Either we understand that fighting Covid means anticipating it through public health measures or it is clear that there will be, as there are currently in other parts of the world, new epidemic waves”he concludes.

Along the same lines Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan: “

the further surge in infections is not just a risk but a certainty, because if someone has a productive Covid they can transmit the infection in the social contexts in which they find themselves, especially in an environment such as the working one where they remain not for a few minutes but for an entire day. Having said this – adds Galli – due to a series of factors, even a champion of caution, like myself, does not have a vision of terror and catastrophe for the scenario that lies ahead: there will be an increase in infections but I don’t think, and I hope , that there will not be a very significant increase in serious illnesses and deaths.”

The infectious disease specialist, however, concludes with the



recommendation to the elderly and frail to get vaccinated, because “with the reopening of schools, knowing that the great epidemic reservoir and main vectors are children, therefore grandchildren, they must be protected”.