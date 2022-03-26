They live with an infection for life, but could be unexpectedly protected by another, the very protagonist of the pandemic that has been keeping the world in check for two years: Covid-19. AND’ the strange case of people with HIV under antiretroviral treatment (Art) with protease inhibitors. According to a French study, the therapy they take could have an anti-Sars-CoV-2 shield effect. Work conducted on over 500 people suggests that the risk of Covid infection could be 70% lower in these patients. Long-term antiretroviral therapy with protease inhibitors, according to the authors’ hypothesis, “could” therefore “prevent infection” with Sars-CoV-2.

The study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (Eccmid), scheduled in Lisbon (Portugal) in April, and is anticipated today in a note. This was signed by Steve Nguala, from the Villeneuve-Saint-Georges Intercommunal Hospital Center and the General Hospital of Melun in France, and colleagues. Scientists remain cautious and point out that, despite these important findings, this is a small observational study and should not be considered conclusive evidence that long-term use of protease inhibitors will protect people with HIV from Covid.

These patients are generally at greater risk for community-based or opportunistic infections, but they do not appear to be at greater risk for severe Covid. And probably this happens due to the antiretroviral therapy used, say the experts recalling that the treatment had already been proposed in 2003 as a protective factor against Sars, but the small number of cases did not allow to draw conclusions. Protease inhibitors, a class of antiviral drugs used to treat HIV, work by blocking a critical enzyme (called a protease) that viruses need to replicate and infect more cells. While it has not been shown to cure Covid infections in the general population, their preventive efficacy is currently unknown.

To explore this aspect, Nguala and colleagues conducted a multicenter cohort study in 6 hospitals in Ile-de-France to evaluate the impact of long-term use of protease inhibitors in HIV patients on the incidence of Covid. Over the course of a year, between May 2020 and May 2021, they enrolled 169 people with HIV who were treated with protease inhibitors (Ip) and 338 who took antiretroviral treatment (ART) without Ip. None of them – average age 50 – had previously been diagnosed with Covid. Of the participants on Ip, over three-quarters were taking darunavir / ritonavir (77%), about 8% atazanavir / ritonavir and the rest other Ip (14%). On average, the treatment had been going on for at least a year.

In one year of follow-up (with some patients lost to follow-up in both groups) 12% of the participants taking IP and 22% of the other group contracted Covid-19, ascertained by serology positive to Sars- CoV-2 at the end of the study; and 4 patients in the IP-untreated group were hospitalized with Covid. After adjustments for several factors, the researchers estimated a 70% lower chance of infection for patients taking protease inhibitors, compared to others.

“Protease inhibitor drugs have a long history of use, a good safety profile and are generally well tolerated – says Nguala – By attacking the virus before it has a chance to multiply, they potentially offer an opportunity to prevent the spread of infections and future variants, ”says Dr Nguala. “The lower incidence of Covid among patients treated with a protease inhibitor regimen raises the question of a preventive effect that should be further investigated. To confirm these preliminary results, further studies with larger numbers of patients and in studies are needed. randomized on people without HIV. The challenge will be to produce solid data in a limited period that can inspire new prevention or therapeutic strategies “.