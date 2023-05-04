“Decreeing the end of the pandemic means everything and nothing. The concept of declaring a pandemic situation is to enable countries to implement exceptional measures, it is a quasi-institutional act. This does not mean that we are no longer under pandemic attack. Fortunately, vaccines make this pandemic less impactful and serious but the alert must always be kept “. She stated it Roberta Siliquini, president of Siti, the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Healthon the sidelines of the opening of the 56th Siti national congress in Rome, commenting on the meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee which could decree the end of the pandemic.

“If we look at it from a ‘One Health’ perspective, we are under attack by a whole series of other infectious diseases from which we should be able to guard ourselves – he added – and respond more promptly than we did in the pandemic from Sars-CoV-2”.