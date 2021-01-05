A united and collective effort

Matthew Revest Professor and infectious disease specialist at Rennes University Hospital

This Covid-19 pandemic is not surprising and was in fact expected. The twentieth century raised hopes for the disappearance of infectious diseases. But this view was wrong. She was very Western and was not in keeping with what the countries of the South were going through. Above all, it denied the very nature of many infectious diseases resulting from the interaction between humans and their environment. The Sars-coronavirus epidemics (already!) In 2003, Ebola in 2014 or the Seas-coronavirus (again!), Which appeared in 2012 and still present in Saudi Arabia, testified to the possibility of the emergence of human viral infections. from an animal tank. Our modern world is indeed particularly conducive to the appearance of this type of contagious infections and other pandemics will occur if they do not change. Coronaviruses are viruses harbored by wild animals. Sars-CoV-2 most likely comes from the bat. By penetrating more and more into wild ecosystems and by exploiting them, we are increasing the opportunities for interactions between wild viruses and human populations. For Covid-19, a virus of animal origin is introduced, by human activity of exploitation of nature, in a city, Wuhan, which is very densely populated. The virus can then multiply exponentially there. Our means of transport do the rest: the virus spreads to the whole world in a few hours and the pandemic begins. The French health system has tried to cope. Plans to combat emerging infectious diseases had existed since 2003 and the Sars-CoV and H5N1 avian influenza epidemics. The response initially relied on these plans. But they quickly showed their limits. They had not integrated several elements: a very large number of patients, prolonged hospitalizations paralyzing the health system by beds remaining occupied ” too long “particularly in intensive care, a particularly long pandemic duration. But the main difficulty encountered was in the very organization of the health system. Since the 2000s and the various reforms resulting in a permanent search for profitability in the hospital, the emphasis has been on scheduled, technical care, advantageously remunerated by activity-based pricing, majority financing of our hospitals, to the detriment of unscheduled care. There followed a tremendous development of the private sector, efficient for this programmed care and neglecting, because it has the right, unscheduled and non-technical care, little remunerated and left to the charge of the public sector alone. Morality, even if many colleagues in the private sector have tried to help, most of the burden of this pandemic has been borne by the public sector alone, representing half of our total capacities. The private system was structurally unable to participate in the battle and ensure the care of Covid patients. We can be particularly proud of our public sector but also deplore this organization in two parallel systems, each having different objectives. We will get out of this crisis but only through a united and collective effort. Because it is a contagious disease that affects everyone. Everyone must feel concerned and apply barrier measures in an optimal way: avoiding unnecessary social interactions, wearing a mask, physical distancing and rigorous hand hygiene. And especially to be vaccinated. We now have a safe and effective vaccine. This is a great hope. The act of being vaccinated confers an obvious individual benefit by avoiding the disease and its serious forms, including death, but it is also an altruistic act making it possible to avoid transmission to the most vulnerable. We all belong to the same human community. Let us act for ourselves and for all of us.

From the “butterfly effect”

Anne Senéquier Psychiatrist, co-director of the Global Health Observatory and of the Information and Geopolitical Observatory at the time of Covid-19 at Iris

Perhaps we are a few months behind on this issue, vaccines emerge from a year of intense research and give us a glimpse of the end of the tunnel. Because it is all about that, an absence of perspective. The question should ask us more about our ability to live without hope, paralyzed in a “here and now”. But are we really stuck in a time loop? If we have the impression of standing still, time does advance, while offering us its own adjustments … often in the form of additional difficulty. Usually, our daily life is only a reaction to an accumulation of constraints which delimit our “space of freedom”. The constraint frame delimits both the forbidden (beyond the frame), but also our freedom (inside the frame), which is only accessible once the limit has been accepted and not challenged. We have, each in our individualities, common frameworks. They are societal, judicial, environmental, or quite simply the framework of our humanity. It requires us to feed ourselves, but leaves us the freedom of our diet. Next to these, there are different frameworks for each of us, such as family, personal, professional frameworks… This superposition of frameworks of different sizes and shapes defines a space of freedom… which sometimes no longer exists, because too restricted. This space of freedom is our space of creation, our capacity for resilience. From the bottom of our deadlock, we need to explore these different frameworks that we have voluntarily or not installed in our lives over the years. It is a real dissection of our daily life. “What can I change to expand my area of ​​freedom? “ This will perhaps involve great existential questions about work, place of residence or the couple, but not only. We have to flush out every detail with the objective of having a daily life which, if it is not fulfilling, is at least non-anxiety-provoking. Which in the end remains quite common, and this pandemic has added a framework of constraint that has shifted the balance for many people. Easy solutions do not exist, however we must realize that, in this inextricable labyrinth, the walls are removable… Difficult, of course, but they are. We are the agents of our change. This globalized crisis must make us understand and accept the globalization of our world and its functioning. The pandemic is the perfect illustration of the metaphor of the “butterfly effect”. The interconnection specific to our response systems can also be seen in the origin of the crisis. We must not miss this mise en abyme under penalty of seeing it repeat itself. This introspection that 2020 has imposed on us, we must have it as a society. Emerging diseases, 75% of zoonoses, come from the increased interface between the animal world and humans. This comes from land use change, informal urbanization, the misuse of antibiotics… which increase the opportunities for pathogens to pass through to humans. Emerging diseases and climate change are two sides of the consequences of human activity. Our way of life, our choices are conditioning the coming decades. It is up to us to see if we want to relive a 2020. We must take the risk of trusting our capacity for change. We can get out of the pandemic, barrier gestures and vaccination are our best weapons. Lack of confidence is our main obstacle.

Social immunodeficiency

Dorian Astor Philosopher and writer

A pandemic is the worst thing that could happen to us today. Not because it would in itself be the worst disaster, but because it arose as a factor accelerating the ongoing catastrophe. It is a crisis which, as such, will pass, but which exacerbates a situation which, for its part, will not. This situation is now a routine: it is authoritarian liberalism, in which the state tends to protect capitalism, given as a destiny without alternative, by a coercive management of public order. The health emergency policy protects, but what? Not all those whose precariousness is revealed by the pandemic, but the lasting system of structural precariousness. We do not protect the sick so much as what remains of a hospital system that we have nevertheless persisted in dismantling. We do not protect the elderly so much as the miserable management of the end of life in nursing homes. It is not the schoolchildren, the students, the independents, the traders, the artists that we are protecting, but the houses of cards in which they have been besieged for a long time. Not only does the state not think about the situation, but it prevents us from thinking about it. Paternalistic, moralizing and scientist discourses, on the one hand, practices of isolation, distancing, confinement, on the other, stifle any invention of solidarity that would allow us to think about and live together the crisis we are going through. . Because, when we think about it, we worry less about the pandemic itself than about the state in which it surprised us. The triple ecological disaster (this triple unbinding, environmental, social and psychic, of which Guattari spoke) is the best ground of expansion of the virus. It is fine to point the finger at the irresponsible people who propagate it through their recklessness, their selfishness or their nihilism – but to make us reckless, selfish and nihilistic was a whole old economic and political program. The question is not so much how our society can cope with the pandemic, but how we should have made a society so that we have enough health and imagination to encounter a virus. The hopes of natural collective immunization, quickly disappointed, masked a completely different form of immune weakness: our environmental, social and psychological exhaustion, which exposes us particularly to morbidities. The mad cow or avian flu crises had the magnitude we know because bovine or avian biopolitics had made herds of animals extremely vulnerable to contagion. The same is true of human herds – it’s because contemporary biopolitics always has something of intensive breeding that we fail to encounter the virus as a society. They stroke our hair with our capacity for resilience, while our experience of the pandemic will have had all the characteristics of a re-traumatization. I am not saying that the state could have acted better than it did, but that in the face of the social immunodeficiency that it has helped to create for decades, it could not react other than by restricting public freedoms, the denial of local jurisdiction, scientist authoritarianism. We need the Covid vaccine, obviously. Let us just be careful not to also develop resistance to any social imagination.

Last published work: Passion for Uncertainty, published by the Observatory, September 2020.