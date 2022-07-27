Rome – I am 1,711 new cases of positivity to Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours in Liguria against 8,037 swabs (941 molecular and 7,096 antigen tests).

Hospitalized patients in Ligurian hospitals they started to rise again, albeit slightly: there are five more than yesterday, for a total of 481. Of these, eleven are in intensive care, a figure unchanged from yesterday.

Ten deaths reported in today’s bulletin released by the Region: one of which was dated 11 July, the others occurred between 21 and 26 July. The deceased were aged between 77 and 94. Seven people died in Genoese hospitals, one in Sestri Levante and two in Sanremo.

The number of infected people present in the region is decreasing: 212 fewer than yesterday, for a total of 22,511. The healed are 1,913. There are 21,093 people in home isolation, 967 fewer. In the past 24 hours, 2,194 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The situation in Italy: 63,837 new cases and 207 victims

Infections reported in Italy today drop from 88,221 to 63,837, but with a smaller number of swabs, so much so that the positivity rate rises instead of three decimal places to 20.1%. And there are still many dead, 207 after yesterday’s 253. On the other hand, hospitalized patients are decreasing: 10 fewer in intensive care and 30 in medical departments.

There are 8,438 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Veneto in the past 24 hours, a downward trend from yesterday’s 9,049. The regional bulletin reports 14 victims. The indicators on the current positives, which today are 96,356 (-1,033), and on the occupation of hospitals, with 1,048 patients in the medical area (-11) and 39 (-2) in intensive care, drop.

Another 4,187 new coronavirus infections after yesterday’s 3,889 in Emilia-Romagna on 20,835 swabs, while in the last 24 hours there has been a decline in hospitalized. Patients in intensive care are 45 (-3), in the other Covid departments they are 1,777 (-27). However, there are 23 dead.

In Tuscany the cases of positivity to the Coronavirus are 3,464, a figure down compared to the 5,233 do yesterday: the average age of the new positives is approximately 51 years. The positivity rate decreased: out of 2,278 molecular swabs and 15,784 rapid antigenic swabs performed it was 19.2% (76.5% for the first diagnoses). Unfortunately there are another 11 deaths. There is a slight increase in hospitalized patients: they are 760, 3 more than yesterday, of which 34 in intensive care, 1 less.

In Lazio the new positives are 4,924, 1,968 fewer than yesterday while the deaths rise from 10 to 13 and there are 6 more hospitalized in intensive care, 15 in the medical wards. There are 2,068 infections at high altitude in Rome.

The new cases of Covid detected fell from 7,348 to 4,454 in Puglia on 20,694 recorded daily tests, with an incidence of 21.5%. The victims are sixteen (yesterday 14). The number of hospitalized patients is growing: 497 in non-critical area (yesterday 488) and 18 in intensive care (yesterday 17).

Bassetti: “Over 200 deaths in one day in Italy? In the majority of cases they are not people who died from the virus “

Italy exceeds 200 daily deaths from Covid-19 for the second consecutive day, touching numbers that have not been seen for several months. “And every day we will see more deaths, but in the vast majority of cases they are not people who died from the virus”, explains to Agi the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

“The more we hospitalize people with Sars-Cov-2 positive swabs but with asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic disease, the more deaths will be on the bulletin – he says -. Because, even if these patients were to be absent for anything else, they will be classified as Covid deaths. “. A count that, in Bassetti’s opinion, is not good for the vaccination campaign. “We are communicating a data that only serves to harm us doctors, the vaccination campaign and create anxiety in the population, we should change the definition of the case and death of Covid”, he adds. “As long as it is people who have never filled out a death sheet in their life and stay inside their rooms in the Ministry of Health, there will always be these problems,” says the infectious disease specialist. And as regards the new Ba5 variant that has caused the increase in cases in Italy and the consequent rise in deaths for Bassetti, “it is a less aggressive virus than the original and, as will be seen from an Italian study in the process of being published, it affects the pulmonary endothelium and lymphatic vessels less, thus causing much less pneumonia and embolisms “. But not only. “It also causes Long Covid much less frequently”, concludes Bassetti.