ROME. The United Kingdom is the first country to have approved Moderna’s bivalent vaccine which contains in addition to the traditional vaccine that has been used to date built on the Wuhan ancestral virus Spike also the updated Omicron 1 Spike. Data obtained in 437 subjects have indicated that the bivalent vaccine is safe and confers good protection also against other variants and in particular Omicron 4 and 5. At the moment, a series of categories of people who are primarily recipients of the vaccine have been identified: health workers, people over 50 years people with frailty, even if it is not excluded that the audience can be further expanded to other categories of subjects. The Moderna vaccine is the first to be updated and approved, but the Pfizer vaccine will also be available shortly. The question remains of how effective these vaccines can be against new variants and how long the protection they give them lasts, the hope is that this can last, as for the flu vaccination, one year.

Quarantines

A lively debate is currently underway, not only in Italy but throughout the world, on quarantine policies that present not only health but also political, economic and social aspects. The SMART Release pilot project (Marsden L and others) is the largest cohort study conducted in the world population on the use of a particular SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test at the community level. The objective of the prospective cohort study was to evaluate the antigen tests carried out on a daily basis as an alternative to performing the 10-14 day quarantine for close contacts of people with known cases of COVID-19 or with infection. . The results of the research conducted in 1,657 participants made it possible to identify 34 cases of COVID-19, being 3 additional cases that escaped detection by the test. It is also interesting to note that with this approach of daily tests, the loss of a total of 8291 working days was avoided, which would have occurred with a quarantine regime. The authors of the article conclude that these daily tests have been well tolerated by the users and have allowed to support the work activity in the pandemic period, with positive effects on the economy. Also to minimize the effects of the pandemic represented, in this case by the closure of schools, a mathematical model has been developed based on the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the school setting (Colosi E. and others). The model, which considered the execution of diagnostic tests and vaccination in parallel, was built at the time when the Delta variant was circulating and on the basis of the vaccination coverage in Europe that was present in mid-September 2021. The tests carried out regularly are able to reduce school days lost by students up to 80% compared to the closure of classes implemented after the identification of cases. Furthermore, vaccination coverage, albeit moderate, represents an additional control to that of tests, further improving the benefit to prevent school closures. Since the circulation of the virus will continue in the coming months with an undeniable risk of school closures, according to this mathematical model, the extension of vaccination coverage in students, supplemented by regular diagnostic tests, are essential elements to keep schools open especially in the presence of highly transmissible viral variants.

Effectiveness

A topic that has been the subject of attention and debate in recent months is the duration of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination at a time when the Omicron variant is circulating. For this reason, the literature was examined from December 3, 2021 to April 21, 2022, with the aim of verifying the efficacy of the vaccine over time in the period of Omicron’s prevalence. Of the more than 145,000 studies initially considered, 409 were analyzed and of these 17 met the inclusion criteria for further analysis. Seven studies evaluated vaccine efficacy after primary vaccination (two doses), one with booster vaccination alone and 10 with both (3 doses). One month after completion of the primary vaccination, the efficacy of the severe disease COVID-19 vaccine was found to be lower for Omicron, compared to the pre-Omicron variants, but the further decrease in vaccine efficacy between 1 and 6 months later vaccination was negligible. The efficacy of primary vaccination against symptomatic disease was also lower for Omicron, but unlike that observed for severe disease, the efficacy of the vaccine declined rapidly between 1 and 6 months. One month after the booster vaccination (3rd dose), the efficacy of the vaccine against Omicron was generally superior for all outcomes considered (severe disease, symptomatic forms). In particular, the decrease in the efficacy of the vaccine after the booster was modest for severe disease, more pronounced for symptomatic disease. The authors therefore conclude that the efficacy of primary vaccination against the severe disease caused by Omicron is lower than that observed against the other variants, with a slight further decline over time. Booster vaccination increases the efficacy of the vaccine which remains high for 4 months after vaccination. Vaccine efficacy against symptomatic disease declines rapidly after primary vaccination as well as after booster, albeit to a lesser extent than with primary vaccination alone.

Fourth dose

The efficacy of the fourth dose of mRNA vaccine in preventing mortality in patients admitted to sheltered health residences and in the elderly was the subject of a retrospective cohort study conducted in Sweden (Nordström P. and others). Two cohorts of subjects were evaluated using national registries; the first was made up of residents of care facilities who were given the 4th dose of mRNA vaccine from January 2022 onwards and the second which included, all individuals aged 80 and over who were given the 4th dose. The study found that compared with the 3rd dose, the 4th dose of an mRNA vaccine administered during the circulation period of Omicron, it was associated with a reduced risk of death from all causes in residents of care facilities and in older people during the first two months, after which, protection was slightly reduced. The 4th dose can therefore prevent mortality in older and more fragile people, even against Omicron, even if the timing of vaccination could represent a limiting element for the possible decrease in protection. To evaluate the neutralizing antibody activity against 21 variants of SARS-CoV-2 in elderly and vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine, 72 sera samples from 37 individuals aged 70 to 89 years, vaccinated with two doses, were tested. , to evaluate after some time the viral neutralizing capacity of antibodies (Newman J. and others). The research results confirmed substantial immuno-evasion for the Omicron, Delta and Theta variants. In particular, it has been shown that the change in position 484 in the receptor binding site (RBD) is responsible for the reduction of the efficacy of neutralizing antibodies. Interestingly, 19 sera from the same individuals who received the third administration of Pfizer vaccine had higher neutralizing antibody titers with better cross-protection against Omicron 1 and 2. The conclusion of this research is that, despite protective immunity decrease over time in elderly subjects, booster vaccines can stimulate the presence of neutralizing antibodies capable of protecting this vulnerable population, even against variants.

Effects

The vaccine efficacy (1.2 or 3 doses) Pfizer (at mRNA) and Coronavac (virus inactivated) was evaluated in an observational population study in Hong Kong (Mc Menamin ME and others) where, between 31 December 2021 and 16 March 2022, 13.2 million doses of the vaccine were administered to 7.4 million inhabitants. In the same period, the confirmed cases of COVID-19, mild or moderate, were 5,566, those serious or fatal 8,865 and fatal 6,866. Two doses of the vaccine protected adults aged 60 and older more effectively against serious illness and death when vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine than Coronavac. However, three doses of both vaccines offered very high levels of protection against severe or fatal outcomes (97.9%). This study shows that the third dose of vaccine, both Pfizer and Coronavac, provides additional protection against COVID-19 in age groups over 60 and in high-risk populations who have received the Coronavac vaccine. For this reason, the administration of an additional dose of the vaccine should be considered a public health priority. The effect of interleukin 6 blockade on the long-term immunity of SARS-CoV-2 was investigated. In particular, a longitudinal cohort study was conducted in patients hospitalized for severe or critical COVID-19 (Mar Masia and others). The antibody responses to spike and nucleocapsid, the titer of neutralizing antibodies and the T cell function expressed by the in vitro production of interferon gamma were investigated. The incidence of infections after one year was also evaluated in patients undergoing interleukin 6 blockade with the drug tocilizumab, compared to untreated subjects. From this investigation, conducted in 150 subjects, it emerged that interleukin 6 blockade in the acute phase of the disease does not produce negative effects on long-term immunity against SARS-CoV-2. Conversely, the extent of antibody and T cell responses is greater in treated patients than in untreated patients without this leading to an increased risk of reinfection.

Care

The use of tixagevimab-cilgavimab in the treatment of hospitalized patients for COVID-19 has been the subject of a study randomized double-blind phase 3 conducted at 81 sites in Europe, the United States, Uganda and Singapore. In particular, patients received tixagevilmab-cilgavimab or placebo in addition to remdesivir and other standard care. The results showed that the administration of the monoclonal antibody did not improve healing times, but, when combined with remdesivir and standard therapy, in addition to being safe and well tolerated, it reduced mortality. A cohort study conducted on a population of over 4 million people in Denmark, between February 2020 and October 2021, (Nilsson SF and others) highlighted that socially marginalized and psychically vulnerable individuals present high health risks following SARS-CoV-2 infection. For this reason, it is important that infection prevention and the protection of the most vulnerable groups be a public health priority during this and upcoming pandemics. A large study (Rodin S and others) conducted on a population of over 2 million children, highlighted the risk factors for the onset of multisystem inflammatory syndrome which is a serious pathology observed in the course of serious illness in children. The study was conducted in Sweden and included all children and adolescents under the age of 19, born between March 1, 2001 and December 31, 2020. The following conditions were found to be risk factors for multisystem inflammatory syndrome: the male sex, the age between 5 and 11 years, having parents born abroad, suffering from asthma, obesity and disadvantageous conditions. The identification of these factors could allow early and targeted interventions to prevent this serious form of disease typical of the pediatric age which, however, even in this large series, appears to have a low incidence.