An entire Chinese province, that of Henan, has been literally brought to its knees by Covid: an official of the regional health authority recognized this, according to whom almost 90% of residents have been infected by the virus.

Henan is the third most populous province in China. According to Kan Quancheng, 89% of the population had been infected as of January 6. Taking into account the percentage, it is therefore about 88.5 million people out of the almost 100 million inhabitants of the province. The number of doctor visits for fever peaked on Dec. 19 and has been steadily declining since, the official said.

But despite an unprecedented wave of infections, China, which has a population of 1.4 billion, has brutally lifted all the anti-Covid health restrictions that had been in place for months. Now the authorities predict a new wave of infections during the lunar new year (which falls on January 22 this year), when millions of Chinese from the cities will return to rural areas to reunite with their families. As the celebrations approach, more than 34 million trips have already been recorded on Saturday.