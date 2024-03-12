From 2019 to 2021 Covid has reduced global life expectancy by 1.6 years, with “a sharp reversal of trend” compared to the increases recorded in previous years. One study published in 'The Lancet' indicates that “for adults around the world the Covid-19 pandemic has had a impact more profound than any event observed in half a century, including wars and natural disasters“, says the co-first author of the work Austin E. Schumacher, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (Ihme) of the University of Washington in the USA. “During the pandemic – he underlines – life expectancy decreased in 84% of countries and territories, demonstrating the potentially devastating effect of new pathogens.”

The impact on children, young people and the elderly

While “among children under 5 years of age mortality rates fell by 7% from 2019 to 2021, with half a million fewer deaths” in the period considered, “in the age groups over 15 years mortality increased by 22% for males and 17% among women”, calculate the Ihme researchers. In particular, “among the elderly, mortality has increased in a way never seen in the last 70 years”.

However, “although the pandemic has been devastatingkilling around 16 million people worldwide between 2020 and 2021 – scientists point out – it did not completely erase the progress made“, considering that “life expectancy at birth increased by almost 23 years between 1950 and 2021”.