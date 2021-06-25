Covid green mushroom: the alert rises for a fungal infection that affects Coronavirus patients and increases mortality three times

As attention rises on the Delta variant of Covid-19, formerly known more simply as the Indian, it seems from the former British colony that little encouraging news arrives regarding an infection associated with the Coronavirus that could greatly increase the mortality rate . In fact, a 34-year-old affected by the green fungus Covid or Aspergillosis, a very common mold, was hospitalized in Mumbai. Most people inhale the spores without getting sick but in some cases this particular fungal infection causes nosebleeds, very high fever and weight loss.

Covid green mushroom: “The death rate increases up to 3 times”

Researchers from the Woon Chong of Albany Medical Center (WCAMC) in New York State found that the green fungus Covid is associated with lung disease (which some actually consider cardiovascular) in 13.5% of hospitalized patients. In the 19 studies analyzed internationally, 1,421 patients with Covid-19 associated pulmonary aspergillosis (CAPA) were identified.

Scientists from the Institute of Medical Education and Research in India who study the Covid green mushroom have estimated that the risk of death is 2.8 higher in patients with this disease than in “classic” Covid patients and that it could lead to ” long hospital stays “.

Covid black mushroom: “50% mortality rate”

Also in India in recent days, the alarm for the black fungus Covid or mucormycosis has broken out. The mortality rate for this fungal infection would be 50%. The New York Times reports that in the last 3 weeks the people infected with the black fungus Covid are over 30,000 and according to the data provided by the various Indian states the victims are 2,100 but could be more given the absence of official communications from the Ministry of Health.

As if the green and black mushroom were not enough, there is also talk of an unidentified “yellow mushroom”. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS (India Institute of Medical Sciences) in an interview with NDTV asked for greater clarity on the subject from the media and stressed the danger of using colors to identify fungal infections instead of scientific names.