Leap of covid infections today in Great Britain, where the spread of the Delta variant is worrying. In the last 24 hours, according to what was announced by the health authorities, 11,007 new cases of coronavirus have been registered: it is the highest number since last February 19, when the cases were just over 12 thousand.





The Irish health authorities have advised their countrymen against non-essential travel to the UK. The Irish chief physician, Tony Holohan, said he was “worried” about the situation across the border and said he would consult with his colleagues in Northern Ireland tomorrow to assess the situation.

“We strongly advise against non-essential travel between here and the UK, due to concerns in terms of the Delta variant transmission,” Holohan said during a briefing, adding that the provision does not apply to Northern Ireland for the time being.

Meanwhile, 80% of the adult population in Great Britain has been vaccinated against Covid. According to the latest figures released by the government, in fact, over 42.2 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 30.6 million have been immunized. “Each injection takes us one step closer to the end of the pandemic and we will continue with the campaign at the speed of light,” said the British minister for vaccines, Nadhim Zahawi, quoted by the BBC.