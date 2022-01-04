COVID: GOVERNMENT CONFIRMS RETURN TO SCHOOL 10 JANUARY

Despite the resistance of various regions, the government is oriented to confirm the return to school in attendance from next January 10, without making changes to the holiday calendar. Sources confirm this to Adnkronos government. Today on the topic of school, the premier Mario Draghi met the Covid emergency commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, i ministers of education and health Patrizio Bianchi and Roberto Speranza.

School: CGIL, Bianchi does not speak about return and management of infections

“The return to class is upon us and the minister she does not feel she has to give information to organizations representing school workers. This is unacceptable. “So in a note there Flc Cgil after l‘meeting between trade unions and the Minister of Education Bianchi. “We believed that at the center of today’s discussion there would be the issue of the resurgence of the virus and the reopening of schools – explains the trade union organization – and instead, faced with a serious situation that requires timely measures and clear indications, the minister is ‘removed from the debate on these issues and urged on the contents of the meeting held with the Prime Minister on return to class and rules for infections, he replied, to our great amazement, that he is not required to report the contents. serious given that the government and ministry have not yet put in place any adequate strategy to counter the foreseeable spread of the infection in schools “.

“On the contrary, with the elimination of the obligation of spacing of at least one meter and the repeated refusal to allocate the resources necessary to carry out the doubling of the classes, they have denied the rhetoric on the centrality of the school for the development of the country and have shown that consider the savings on the school more important than the health and safety of those who work there daily. Now the return to class is upon us – warns the Flc Cgil – and the minister does not think he has to give information to organizations representing school workers. This is unacceptable. On the reopening, the CGIL has made clear things in a document already made public. We believe it is necessary to immediately activate a discussion on safety and health protection against Covid-19 to identify a serious action to combat the pandemic, reconciling the protection of health with the right to education and evaluating, jointly with the Ministry of Health, the more suitable measures on the basis of the real data of the infection in schools. Data that the government, up to now, has never provided us “.

COVID: BOMBARDIERI, ‘READY TO DISCUSS ABOUT SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPENSION’

“We want one SCHOOL that it works in the best way. If it is necessary to suspend the SCHOOL for public safety, we are ready to discuss it but we must address the issue with careful reflection on all the issues “. This is stated by the leader of the Uil, Pierpaolo Bombardieri to the microphones of ‘Radio 24’. “On the SCHOOL – he underlines – it is not enough to talk only about tampons in the classroom and masks. It is a complex topic that needs to be addressed on many aspects but for a year and a half the topic of SCHOOL has been completely abandoned”.

