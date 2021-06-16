“Patients with heart disease, and especially valve disease, are vulnerable to Covid-19 because they present a significant risk of morbidity and mortality “, as” the European Society of Cardiology (Esc) “has long stated”, European Society of Cardiology. “Yet, during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, according to a study conducted by the Italian Society of interventional cardiology (Gise), one out of two heart patients did not undergo any check-ups for fear of contagion, despite the fact that in Italy there were specific protocols and different paths with respect to Covid patients, both in public hospitals and in private structures. “This was recalled by the promoters of the ‘#Ascoltalo’ awareness campaign, which took place in April, but conveys a message always valid: password prevention.





Senior Italia FederAnziani, federation of associations for the rights of the elderly, Esc, World Heart Federation, International Atherosclerosis Society and Fh Europe (The European Familial Hypercholesterolaemia Patient Network) invite people to “do not underestimate the symptoms of heart disease and undergo a timely diagnosis. From multiple studies and surveys – the experts in particular underline – an evident criticality has emerged with regard to valvular pathologies “. Giuseppe Speziale, an internationally renowned cardiac surgeon – reads a note – with over 6 thousand operations under his belt, one thousand of which are isolated minimally invasive mitral surgery, in fact highlights that valve pathologies are widespread, indeed they can be considered the most frequent heart diseases in our Country. In Italy every year there are about 250 thousand deaths from cardiovascular diseases, many of them from valve diseases.

Little is said about it, for example with respect to traumatic events such as heart attack – observes the specialist – it is because in the case of valvular pathologies the character of urgency is lacking. Infarction is a pathology that surprises, it is acute, it needs immediate action, while valve diseases have a much slower course, but are no less serious for this. Indeed, in the long run they can be fatal.

Unfortunately the media underestimation of valvular diseases proves to be their best ally: many people at risk do not undergo periodic checks and this can have very serious consequences, warns the expert.

And the big problem with valve disease, he adds, is that symptoms cannot always be identified. That is, that sort of mental alarm present in each of us does not trigger, which makes us think we have symptoms for which to request even in-depth checks. Hence the need for inform and raise awareness on the issue.

Speziale also talks about his activity as vice president of GVM Care & Research, an Italian hospital group present in 10 Regions and 4 countries. “Something unique that has nothing to do with competitors usually concentrated in a single region or a little more”, is the testimony; a network of structures strong “of their bond with the territory, in whose wards you can breathe a unique sense of belonging. You feel part of a single hospital, Italian but international in experience, without barriers, without stereotypes. With the intention of in this way to overcome the parochialism children of the subculture of division – specifies Speziale – by putting the country system at the center, but above all the patient, who can effectively be treated and followed close to his home “.