“The Covid situation in China is absolutely not cleardue to the continued non-transparency in the transmission of data” by the Asian country. For this reason “it is necessary to be able to control the entry of new variants” of Sars-CoV-2, “even if it is not avoidable” considering that viruses they know borders, he underlines to Adnkronos Salute Maria Rita Gismondodirector of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bio-emergencies of the Sacco Hospital in Milan.

“The Lombardy Region is already proceeding with surveillance and sequencing, which is also done in our Sacco laboratory”, highlights the expert in reference to the recovery of swabs at Milan Malpensa airport for people (passengers and operators) who they come from China. A non-mandatory screening, as was specified by Palazzo Lombardia, but thought of as a preventive measure also useful for intercepting any new mutants from the Asian giant.

“At the moment, the control of the variants arriving from China is desirable and in my opinion – specifies Gismondo – it can also be extended to other areas if they should be affected by a viral circulation similar to the Chinese one”.