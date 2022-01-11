In the management of Covid-19, in Italy “unfortunately we still live in a hysteria that has to stop. And above all, this ‘buffer factory’ must end which is useless and is making us waste so many economic and human resources that could be invested differently “. With this consideration, the microbiologist Maria Rita Gismondo invites us to look instead at Spain, which” according to what her premier said is preparing a nice plan to return to normal life. A model of coexistence with the virus that, as I have been saying for some time, we too should have started planning “, underlines to Adnkronos Salute the director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics of the Sacco hospital in Milan.

If Spain’s intention is to “propose a project to be discussed at EU level for sharing at least in the European area – the expert reasons – I think the time has really come to implement it, because we understand that this virus will remain with us for many years or perhaps forever, and because today we have the means to live with Sars-CoV-2 minimizing the damage as much as possible: weapons like vaccines, above all, but also like the new antiviral drugs “.

Furthermore, considering that “the trend is towards a replacement of the Delta variant with Omicron, very contagious but with a lower pathogenicity now established”, according to Gismondo “we have all the elements to be able to think about managing Covid-19, as explained by the premier Spanish, like a seasonal flu. A disease that certainly should not be underestimated, especially for frail people – he points out – but which is not an emergency “.